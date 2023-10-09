Babylon is fallen: horrendous cases of child abuse in the Babylonian Roman Catholic church

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Credits to Creative Society. Disclaimer: I do not endorse all of the videos of Creative Society.
Produced by Creative Society, this video gives a gut-wrenching overview of horrendous cases of child abuse committed by perverted pedophile prelates in the Babylonian Roman Catholic church.
Just imagine ALL of the horrendous child abuses committed by these satanic monsters at the Vatican beast’s Babylonian Roman Catholic church for nearly 2000 years!
As
Christ says in Matthew 18:6 about children: But whoso shall offend
one of these little ones which believe in me, it were better for him
that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and that he were drowned
in the depth of the sea.
To all Babylonian Roman Catholic abusers of children, TAKE HEED to Christ’s warning in Matthew 18:6. Repent of your sins of hurting little children, COME OUT of Babylon and turn to the Christ of the Bible.
