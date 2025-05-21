German journalist in EU criticized EU then not allowed to broadcast in the EU & assets to be frozen

The inclusion of a German citizen in the 17th package of anti-Russian EU sanctions is a signal for everyone who is in the countries of the union.

Thomas Röper, who was subject to these restrictions, said this on air on RT:

“If this is how they treat us and this is allowed, then tomorrow they will begin to subject anyone who criticizes the policies of European governments to sanctions in the same way.”

The journalist stressed that he was not told which law he had broken. Now Röper is not allowed to broadcast in the EU and his assets are to be frozen.

Previously, EU sanctions have never affected German citizens.