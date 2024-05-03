Abandoned Mother Dog Raises 3 Pups With Neighbor's Help l Animal in Crisis Ep 412

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kritter Klub
May 2, 2024
Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles
One dog follows after one lady NON-STOP. She has a home but she won't go to it! What's happening? When she finally decided to go back to her house, we followed her. And there were 3 puppies waiting for their mommy. Where's their guardian? Watch the story in the video
More videos about ‘Animal in Crisis’: • Animal in Crisis https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLXUa4YQQiwqhR0VyOPYkdDdDrpUlExK4B
#Kritterklub #dog #puppy #animalincrisis
Be part of Kritter Klub
On Facebook: / kritterklub
On Instagram: / kritter_klub
On Twitter: / kritter_klub
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WbTiyair4BU