Are Australian Wind Turbines powered by Coal?

Australian government whistleblower completely blows the lid off the Net Zero scam.



"[Wind turbines need] coal fired power in order to turn... So there's absolutely nothing about them that works, apart from reaming [$600,000 - $900,000, per turbine] out of the Australian economy, and it's going offshore."



This coming winter, remember: Your energy bills have skyrocketed in order to subsidise wind turbines that don't even work, as part of the Net Zero agenda to deliberately deindustrialise (and thereby impoverish) the West, while China and other countries unashamedly continue to capitalise on the huge economic prosperity afforded by the use of fossil fuels.



None of this has anything to do with saving the planet, and everything to do with demolishing our standard of living, and transforming the former middle class into a neo-feudal peasant class.



Mirrored - Cafe Locked Out