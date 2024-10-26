Choose right to live right | Prophet Ezekiah Francis

🌟 CHOOSE RIGHT TO LIVE RIGHT (THE CHOICE IS YOURS) 🌟





In this inspiring message given by Prophet Ezekiah Francis in one of our LADIES SCHOOL OF THE HOLY SPIRIT, learn the importance of choice in our lives. From Hannah's decision to rejoice in 1 Samuel 1—where she gave her son to God and found joy despite her struggles—to the key message in Deuteronomy 30:19 about choosing life and blessings. Know how our choices shape not only our lives but also the lives of our descendants.





You'll also hear the story of Mary and Martha from Luke 10:41, highlighting the significance of prioritizing what truly matters—choosing to be present with Jesus over being distracted by daily tasks.





Are you ready to take control of your life? The choice is in your hands! Join us to discover how making the right choices can lead to a life of joy, purpose, and greatness. Don’t miss out—watch now! 🎥





Our next school for ladies starts this November 4- December 4, 2024. Join us for a month of pure bliss in the presence of God.





Register today: https://tr.ee/LadiesSchool





Choose right to live right

Prophetic Time | 24 October 2024 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries





