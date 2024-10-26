BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Choose right to live right | Prophet Ezekiah Francis
Berachah Prophetic Ministries
Berachah Prophetic Ministries
26 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • 7 months ago

🌟 CHOOSE RIGHT TO LIVE RIGHT (THE CHOICE IS YOURS) 🌟


In this inspiring message given by Prophet Ezekiah Francis in one of our LADIES SCHOOL OF THE HOLY SPIRIT, learn the importance of choice in our lives. From Hannah's decision to rejoice in 1 Samuel 1—where she gave her son to God and found joy despite her struggles—to the key message in Deuteronomy 30:19 about choosing life and blessings. Know how our choices shape not only our lives but also the lives of our descendants.


You'll also hear the story of Mary and Martha from Luke 10:41, highlighting the significance of prioritizing what truly matters—choosing to be present with Jesus over being distracted by daily tasks.


Are you ready to take control of your life? The choice is in your hands! Join us to discover how making the right choices can lead to a life of joy, purpose, and greatness. Don’t miss out—watch now! 🎥


Our next school for ladies starts this November 4- December 4, 2024. Join us for a month of pure bliss in the presence of God.


Register today: https://tr.ee/LadiesSchool


Choose right to live right

Prophetic Time | 24 October 2024 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries


– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –


Watch in Tamil (தமிழ்)

https://youtube.com/live/h7bXr6ciimc


Watch in Hindi (हिंदी)

https://youtube.com/live/LZDdC_yj7pc


Watch in Telugu (తెలుగు)

https://youtube.com/live/q2uE8MD9Rvw


Watch in Malayalam (മലയാളം)

https://youtube.com/live/VD5QkiTatDc


Watch in Kannada (ಕನ್ನಡ)

https://youtube.com/live/K5k85brIHLg


– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –


To share your testimonies & for prayers, contact us

+91-9884501270 / +91-44-26501290


(or) Send your prayer requests to the link

https://tr.ee/ca7dzPjTjL


– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMEnglish


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Tamil YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMTamil


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Hindi YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMHindi


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Telugu YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMTelugu


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Malayalam YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMMalayalam


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Kannada YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMKannada


– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –


Follow Berachah Prophetic Ministries:

https://ezekiahfrancis.org/


 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –


Download our Berachah Prophetic Ministries Mobile App:

https://tr.ee/BPM-PlayStore


https://tr.ee/BPM-AppStore


 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –


Ways to Give

UPI : berachpro@icici


https://tr.ee/SOW


Keywords
lifeezekiahfrancisberachahpropheticministries
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy