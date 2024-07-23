Pastor Terry Kuhns, Fellowship Baptist - East China, MI

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Pastor John Highstreet speaks with Pastor Terry Kuhns of the Fellowship Baptist Church in East China, MI. Terry tells us about his experience in the church as well as addressing certain questions like how to improve youth ministry.





