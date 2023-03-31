And We Know 3.30.2023 Dividers will FAIL, IMMORAL behavior push, HOUSE shows truth, exposes GUN AGENDA! PRAY!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LT of And We Know
March 30, 2023
From Fake news, to President Trump to DoD to the military, international invasion, …nothing was better than watching Gaetz expose the military and DoD employees who thrive on racism and more. We will include some more talking points on this strange trans agenda timing… and end with a conversation the 17th letter.
TV star and comedian Paul O’Grady dies at the age of 67 https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/35774
NEW 🚨 Massive number of people march against Macron’s pension reform in French city of Marseille https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/35769
Matt Gaetz tells Austin that he will work on a bill to offer back pay and protected rank for those service members that were kicked out of the military for refusing the jab. 👏🏻🔥🙏🏻 https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/17537
60 minutes talks about gender #SaveTheChildren
https://t.me/vDarknessFalls/17541
⚠️Breaking: GOP Representative Cory Mills has announced Articles of Impeachment against Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin for Dereliction of Duty! https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/117039
Sec. Defense Austin: "Listen, drag shows are not something that the Department of Defense supports or funds." https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/117029
Leftists: "Actually the trans person was a victim." https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/44004
There's no such thing as gun violence, there's only human violence.... https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/44011
Andy Ngo tells Tucker about the ‘extremist trans fringe’ https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/44012
President Trump was asked how he would dismantle the deep state in his second term. “I’ve been to Washington 17 times” https://t.me/MistyG17/29114
United Nations spokesperson is unaware of US soldiers in Syria, unable to say if it violates international law, and struggles to explain the difference between US troops in Syria and Russian troops in Ukraine. https://t.me/faithtruthhistory/4681
