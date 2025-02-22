BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
A groundbreaking investigation into the COVID dossier reveals that the pandemic response was not led by public health officials but by global military and intelligence agencies.
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1932 followers
2
194 views • 6 months ago

A groundbreaking investigation into the COVID dossier reveals that the pandemic response was not led by public health officials but by global military and intelligence agencies. Investigative researchers Sasha Latypova and Debbie Lerman uncover documents proving that COVID was treated as a national security threat, not a public health crisis. Why was the military involved? Who truly controlled the response? And what does this mean for the future of global health policies, digital IDs, and government control?


EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The COVID Dossier is a compilation of the evidence we have amassed over the last three years supporting the following claim: COVID was not a public health event, although it was presented as such to the world’s population. It was a global operation, coordinated through public-private intelligence and military alliances and invoking laws designed for CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear) weapons attacks.


https://open.substack.com/pub/sashalatypova/p/the-covid-dossier-a-record-of-military

