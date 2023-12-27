🛸💥 A kamikaze drone strike has been reported on a US military facility at Erbil airport in northern Iraq.

Adding, there was an image of this statement, dated 12/28/2023:

A statement issued by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq:

In the name of God, the most gracious, the most merciful

[Permission has been given to those who fight because they have been wronged, and indeed, God is Able to grant them victory.]

In continuation of our approach to resisting the occupation, in support of our people in Gaza, and in response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against Palestinian civilians, including children, women and the elderly, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq targeted a vital target in the occupied territories, south of the Eliad settlement, with appropriate weapons, and the Islamic Resistance confirms that it'll continue destroying enemy strongholds.

(And victory is only from God. Indeed, God is Mighty, All-Wise)

Islamic resistance in Iraq

Thursday 13 - Jumada Al-Akhirah - 1445 AH





