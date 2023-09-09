Say the Forbidden Words of Jesus Christ

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fear prevents preachers from preaching and Christians from saying the words of Jesus Christ. Better to fear Jesus Christ than man. Say the forbidden -- address the forbidden words of Jesus Christ that are "racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic, queerphobic, intolerant, divisive, and antisemitic."