The End of Diet Culture - Find Your Baseline & Become Your Own Sage | Jennifer Ostman #19

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Jennifer Ostman is a Dallas-based Functional Nutritional Therapy Practitioner, an AIP Certified Coach and a National Board Certified Health & Wellness Coach. In her practice, SageWell Holistic Health, she provides a judgement free zone where women can increase their confidence by learning to fuel their individual bodies.
Her personal goal is to lead her clients in become their own sage: wise through reflection and personal experience.
Connect with Jennifer
IG: https://www.instagram.com/sagewellholistichealth/
Web: https://www.sagewellholistichealth.com/
Topics covered:
- Do you have a "broken" discipline button?
- A diet culture of restriction
- Functional Nutritional Therapy
- Ancestral Lifestyle techniques that work
- Are you a moderator or abstainer?
- Autoimmune protocols (AIP)
- Listening for your bodies signals through inflammation
- Nervous system management
- NSF certified water filtration and hydration
Connect with Alex:
https://bio.link/AlexanderCorey
More Episodes: https://cultivated-change.com/podcast
▶️Become a Health Coach: https://bit.ly/35Yt0AA
Magnesium: https://bit.ly/3iCtExn
Omegas: https://bit.ly/3aBhkX3
Probiotics: https://bit.ly/33dJ3ML
Vitamin D: https://bit.ly/3iFCrMb
Primal footwear: https://bit.ly/3FJw5Wi
Hydration: https://www.alexandercorey.com/hydrogen
Become a Hydrogen Baller: https://www.appalachianwatercollective.com
Food Forest Abundance: https://bit.ly/3NPIkmC