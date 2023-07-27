The End of Diet Culture - Find Your Baseline & Become Your Own Sage | Jennifer Ostman #19

Jennifer Ostman is a Dallas-based Functional Nutritional Therapy Practitioner, an AIP Certified Coach and a National Board Certified Health & Wellness Coach. In her practice, SageWell Holistic Health, she provides a judgement free zone where women can increase their confidence by learning to fuel their individual bodies.

Her personal goal is to lead her clients in become their own sage: wise through reflection and personal experience.

Connect with Jennifer

IG: https://www.instagram.com/sagewellholistichealth/

Web: https://www.sagewellholistichealth.com/



Topics covered:



- Do you have a "broken" discipline button?

- A diet culture of restriction

- Functional Nutritional Therapy

- Ancestral Lifestyle techniques that work

- Are you a moderator or abstainer?

- Autoimmune protocols (AIP)

- Listening for your bodies signals through inflammation

- Nervous system management

- NSF certified water filtration and hydration

Connect with Alex:



https://bio.link/AlexanderCorey

More Episodes: https://cultivated-change.com/podcast



▶️Become a Health Coach: https://bit.ly/35Yt0AA

Magnesium: https://bit.ly/3iCtExn

Omegas: https://bit.ly/3aBhkX3

Probiotics: https://bit.ly/33dJ3ML

Vitamin D: https://bit.ly/3iFCrMb

Primal footwear: https://bit.ly/3FJw5Wi

Hydration: https://www.alexandercorey.com/hydrogen

Become a Hydrogen Baller: https://www.appalachianwatercollective.com

Food Forest Abundance: https://bit.ly/3NPIkmC

