TUCKER ON X - EP. 34 - UKRAINIAN GOVERNMENT THROWING PRIESTS IN JAIL

Ep. 34 Of all of Biden’s crimes, backing the Ukrainian government as it throws priests in jail may be the most revealing.
Tucker Carlson Exposes The Ukrainian Government’s Shocking Anti-Christian Policies: ‘Almost Unbelievable In A Civilized Society’
https://trendingpoliticsnews.com/tucker-carlson-exposes-the-ukrainian-governments-shocking-anti-christian-policies-almost-unbelievable-in-a-civilized-society-cmc/
US Warplanes Conduct Major Strikes On ‘Iranian Proxies’ In Syria
https://www.infowars.com/posts/us-warplanes-conduct-major-strikes-on-iranian-proxies-in-syria/