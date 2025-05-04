Sky News sneaky royal reporter Alastair Bruce made Major-General in the British Army by King Charles

Alastair Bruce: Sky News commentator 'grateful to employer' after being awarded New Year honour





James, Earl of Wessex's godfather was honoured by King Charles in a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

Wed, Mar 26, 2025





It was a big day for James, Earl of Wessex's godfather, Alastair Bruce, on Tuesday as he was made a Companion of The Most Honourable Order of the Bath. The TV journalist and former senior officer in the British Army Reserves was honoured by King Charles in a ceremony at Windsor Castle alongside the likes of Sir Stephen Fry and Olympian Dina Asher-Smith.





Mr Bruce, who was the Governor of Edinburgh Castle until last year, is a close friend of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and was made one of James' godparents when he was born in 2007. As well as his close royal connection, Bruce famously conducted the landmark interview with Queen Elizabeth II as she looked back on the 60th anniversary of her coronation.





The interview, which was conducted at Buckingham Palace in 2013, was memorable for many reasons, whether it was the valuable look back to one of the most famous days in royal history or the hilarious way the late monarch behaved.





Speaking to Alastair about her coronation and the jewels in the BBC documentary, Queen Elizabeth said she knew that the historical regalia had been hidden at Windsor Castle during World War Two, but had no idea of the exact details.





Alastair later revealed that explaining the incredible story to the Queen was unique. He said: "What was so lovely was that the Queen had no knowledge of it …Telling her seemed strangely odd."





She went on to describe it as "unwieldy", saying: "You can't look down to read the speech, you have to take the speech up because if you did, your neck would break - it would fall off!" she laughed. So there are some disadvantages to crowns, but otherwise they’re quite important things.”





Later in the documentary, Alastair said: “It’s difficult to always remember that diamonds are stones and so they’re very heavy." The Queen agreed: “Yes, fortunately my father and I have about the same sort of shaped head. But once you put it on it stays. I mean it just remains on.”





Royal fans were delighted at how jovial and excitable the Queen was during her appearance, with one of the best moments being when the Imperial State Crown is delicately placed down by a gloved footman. Alastair then asks if it can be brought closer to the Queen, to which the monarch dragged it closer to her and starts moving it around. She exclaims: “This is what I do when I wear it!” Before tugging it around and asking: “Can I look at this end, I like the Black Prince’s Ruby!”