Billy Bosch: Prioritizing Health For a Longer, Richer Life | Spread Great Ideas Podcast

Please welcome my handsome and talented friend, Billy Bosch (‪@billybosch‬ ). He's a long-time health entrepreneur, a travel aficionado, a real estate investor, and, as far as this podcast goes, he is someone rare in that he's reduced his "Biological Age" by ten years as he's gotten into the best shape of his life and started to really dial in his healthspan, not just his lifespan.





We'll be talking about his newest venture, YouthRX, and unearth the best of what he's learned in the longevity space as he's gotten his body fat down to 8% at 42 years old (according to the calendar, that is).





Please welcome Billy!





💬 Billy Bosch Quotes From the Episode





"People are landing rockets backwards from outer space, So if that's possible, we could make some innovative products."

Billy Bosch on the need for better, science-backed longevity solutions.





"I don’t look perfect, but I put a lot of work into my body and my diet. I've avoided a lot of things and probably could have had a lot more enjoyment, but I'm playing the long game, and it's about finding balance."

Billy Bosch on staying committed to health.





"It’s not about having years in your life — it’s about having life in your years."

Billy on balancing longevity with actually enjoying life.





"We live in a world where everyone is looking for a magic pill, whether it’s Ozempic, a poop pill, or some other shortcut, but you still have to put in the work."

Billy Bosch on how there are no shortcuts to being healthy.





"If you only had one car for the rest of your life, wouldn’t you take care of it? Well, your body is that car."

Billy Bosch on why it's important to prioritize health.









🔗 Additional Resources





Billy Bosch: https://www.billybosch.com/

YouthRX: https://getyouthrx.com/

Iconic Life on Instagram: / iconiclife

Billy Bosch on TikTok: / billy_bosch

Billy Bosch on YouTube: ‪@billybosch‬

Billy Bosch on LinkedIn: / billybosch

Inside Tracker: https://www.insidetracker.com/

Oura Ring: https://ouraring.com/





📝 Show Notes





0:00 - Introduction to Billy Bosch: A Journey in Health and Entrepreneurship

1:24 - From LSU to Homeland Security: Billy’s Early Career Path

3:19 - Pivoting into Business: Lessons from Shell and Entrepreneurship

10:40 - Launching Iconic Protein: From an Idea to a Successful Brand

13:53 - The Challenges of Running a Startup: Burnout and Business Growth

15:13 - Moving to California: Scaling a Health and Wellness Brand

16:42 - Transitioning from Iconic to Longevity and YouthRx

18:52 - The Science Behind Longevity: Billy’s Approach to Anti-Aging

26:30 - Daily Routines for Health Optimization: Fitness, Diet, and Supplements

37:48 - Unconventional Health Hacks: What Works and What Doesn’t

42:09 - The Power of Testing: Genetic Insights and Personalized Nutrition

45:24 - Final Thoughts: Investing in Longevity and a Healthier Future





#longevity #aging #entrepreneurship