⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(11 November 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, in (https://t.me/mod_russia/32386) the course of active operations, units of the Zapad Group of Forces, supported by aviation and artillery, have repelled three attacks by assault groups of 54th and 67th mechanised brigades of the AFU close to Sinkovka, Zagoruykovka (Kharkov region).

The enemy losses were up to 50 Ukrainian servicemen, two armoured fighting vehicles, and two pickup trucks.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, two Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery systems, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and one D-30 howitzer have been hit.

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, as a result of coordinated actions of units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, helicopters and artillery, two attacks by assault groups of the 47nd Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been repelled close to Petrovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

In addition, AFU 24th and 47th mechanised brigades' units have been hit close to Petrovskoye and Rozovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were up to 80 soldiers, three armoured fighting vehicles, and four motor vehicles.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces, in cooperation with aviation and artillery, have repelled three enemy attacks and eliminated enemy personnel and hardware near Vasyukovka, Razdolovka, and Kleshcheevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were up to 305 soldiers killed and wounded, five armoured fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles, one Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery system, and one D-30 howitzer.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, units (https://t.me/mod_russia/32389) of the Vostok Group of Forces, in cooperation with helicopters and artillery, have inflicted a fire attack on manpower and hardware concentration areas of the AFU 79th Air Assault Brigade near Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were up to 140 troops and two motor vehicles.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, one U.S.-manufactured M119 Paladin self-propelled artillery system, two Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery systems, two British-manufactured FH70 howitzers, four U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery systems, and one Msta-B howitzer have been destroyed.

▫️In Zaporozhye direction, units (https://t.me/mod_russia/32390) of the Russian Group of Forces, aviation and artillery have launched an attack on manpower and hardware concentration areas of 33rd and 118th mechanised brigades of the AFU close to Rabotino (Zaporozhye region).

The enemy losses were up to 50 soldiers, two motor vehicles, one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, and one U.S.-manufactured M119 howitzer.

▫️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were up to 60 AFU servicemen, one tank, three motor vehicles, and one Msta-B howitzer close to Antonovka and Shlyakhovoye (Kherson region).

▫️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised manpower and military hardware in 114 areas.

In addition, one ammunition depot of the 43rd Mechanised Brigade of the AFU has been hit near Devichki (Kiev region).

▫️Air defence facilities have shot down Ukrainian Air Force's MiG-29 aircraft near Zaporozhye.

Five HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system projectiles have also been intercepted.

In addition, 38 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed close to Ploshchanka, Svatovo, Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic), Peski, Kurdyumovka, Vasilyovka, Kamenka (Donetsk People's Republic), Chistopolye, Tokmak, and Pologi in (Zaporozhye region).

▫️In total, 534 airplanes and 254 helicopters, 8,829 unmanned aerial vehicles, 441 air defence missile systems, 13,346 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,183 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 7,059 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 15,194 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.