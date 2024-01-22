Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

REVELATION 16:12 Euphrates River Runs Dry Prophecy Fulfilled; What’s Found After SHOCKED Scientists!

◄ Revelation 16:12 ► https://biblehub.com/kjv/revelation/16-12.htm

And the sixth angel poured out his vial upon the great river Euphrates; and the water thereof was dried up, that the way of the kings of the east might be prepared.

STEVE'S TAKE: This is what I had just talked about earlier today on Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC/25277 as I am entering into reading/listening to the Book of Revelation. The Bible has been and will continue to literally jump off the pages into our daily lives? Now this...

Millions in Syria and Iraq grapple with water shortages as the Euphrates, the region's longest river, runs dry. Venice's water levels make rowing impossible, and France faces an unusual 30- day rain hiatus. The once-fertile Middle East turns into a desert Crescent, leaving onlookers in awe.

Amidst the drought-related news, the drying Euphrates sparks doomsday worries, echoing a biblical prophecy in Revelation. So, join us in this video to explore the secrets hidden beneath this famous river, a revelation that has left scientists in shock, potentially linked to the signs of the world's end.

The Euphrates River is disappearing. It's expected to dry up in 2023, and we don't know if it will have water again by 2024. Maybe it will take a few decades to fill up. The flow in the Euphrates River system has dropped to almost half of what it usually is during dry years. Behind the Euphrates Dam, the water stored has gone down from 14 billion cubic meters to only 10 billion.

This is because the water is running out, and the lake has lost 75% of its effective reserve. A lot of people are paying attention to the river drying up. Those interested in science, geography, and society are interested, as are those who are very interested in the spiritual side of it.

The river's flow is much less than usual, and the dam has less water behind it. The lake is losing a lot of its reserves. Many people care about this – those who like science and geography and also those who think about the spiritual side of things.

