Christian Preacher Converts to Islam! - "I Tried to Make Muslims Christian"

Chapters

00:00Intro

00:49Who is Khalil Meek?

01:14Khalil's life in regards to faith.

03:22How did your journey towards Islam begin?

04:49I tried to convert my Muslim friend to Christianity.

05:21Is the Bible, God's word?

09:25Muhammed in the Bible

12:31How can I give up Jesus?

14:02Bible ordered me to follow the prophet Muhammed

14:22How did you take your Shahada?

15:42Telling my fiance I became a muslim

19:18Going to the first halaqa with the wife.

20:23How did you feel when you took your shahada?

21:22What was the reaction of your family/friends?

22:41What impressed you about our Prophet (pbuh)?

23:47What would you like to say to a person watching us and considering islam?