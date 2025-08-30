Christian Preacher Converts to Islam! - "I Tried to Make Muslims Christian"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
::::
00:00Intro
00:49Who is Khalil Meek?
01:14Khalil's life in regards to faith.
03:22How did your journey towards Islam begin?
04:49I tried to convert my Muslim friend to Christianity.
05:21Is the Bible, God's word?
09:25Muhammed in the Bible
12:31How can I give up Jesus?
14:02Bible ordered me to follow the prophet Muhammed
14:22How did you take your Shahada?
15:42Telling my fiance I became a muslim
19:18Going to the first halaqa with the wife.
20:23How did you feel when you took your shahada?
21:22What was the reaction of your family/friends?
22:41What impressed you about our Prophet (pbuh)?
23:47What would you like to say to a person watching us and considering islam?