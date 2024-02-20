Surviving Babylon, Losing Grace, and End of Days

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What do Daniel 1 and Matthew 24 have in common and how do they relate to us today? In Daniel 1 the Hebrew captives must learn how to live Godly as captives in Babylon. In Matthew 24 Jesus predicts his death and gives His disciples guidelines on how to live in a sinful world, and what to expect of His second coming. These passages provide uncanny parallels to the crises and challenges God's people face today.