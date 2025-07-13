BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
There Is No Epstein List... Anymore. Are You Awake Yet?
Mike Martins Channel
Mike Martins Channel
152 views • 2 months ago

Welcome back to the Mike Martins Channel. Today, we're talking about something that should be shaking the foundations of every democratic country — a DOJ memo stating there is no Jeffrey Epstein client list. Let me make that clear: It’s not that one never existed… It’s that it no longer exists. In this video, I break down what this means: Justice abandoned. 257 confirmed victims silenced. No client list, no blackmail, no case? Mass cover-up confirmed. We discussed this on Mike in the Night as far back as 2019, and now we’re watching what could be the greatest betrayal of public trust in modern American history. Could the exposure of this list have triggered global panic, even led to the pandemic distraction? This is what the mainstream won’t talk about — but you deserve to know. Let’s talk truth. Let’s hold the line. Mike Martins. 📰 HEADLINES TO INCLUDE (No Links): Feb 2024: DOJ Claims No Epstein Client List Exists Anymore – FOX Dec 2023: 250+ Epstein Victims Testified Under Oath – Court Records Mar 2020: AG Barr Refuses to Release Epstein Flight Logs – NBC Jul 2019: Epstein Arrested on Federal Charges, Found Dead Weeks Later – AP Nov 2019: FBI Investigating Epstein Tapes Linked to High-Ranking Officials – Reuters Jan 2020: "No One Should Be Above the Law" – Trump Promises Transparency

truth seekersepfbi corruptionepstein blackmailmike martinsmike in the nightmedia silenceamerican collapsepolitical blackmailepstein coverupno client listdoj memo epsteintrump epstein betrayalelites exposedjustice deniedepstein pandemic theorydoj lies
