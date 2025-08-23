2025-8-23 commandments forever - first AI created song - ver2







2025-8-23 commandments forever - first AI song....

*suno

lyrics...(I didn't write them, but this was my prompt...

Make a song about keeping God's commandments and how cool it is, and how the churches of man don't keep God's commandments, but teach the doctrine of lucifer love under will instead. , edm



lyrics created by AI...

[Verse] They say love is all you need but it’s a lie Rules they twist and bend till the truth goes dry Man-made sermons dressed in golden light But the path they pave leads to endless night [Prechorus] I see the stars they spell it clear The Word is pure it pulls me near [Chorus] Commandments forever they light up the way No lies no shadows no games to play The world can whisper but it won’t sway God’s truth stands cool forever today [Verse 2] They preach desires like fire in the sky Do what you will no questions why But freedom’s a chain when the anchor’s gone Only God’s law makes the spirit strong [Bridge] They call it love but it’s just their will A hollow sound that can’t be filled But I’ve got His truth it’s burning bright In His commandments I find my fight [Chorus] Commandments forever they light up the way No lies no shadows no games to play The world can whisper but it won’t sway God’s truth stands cool forever todayAugust 23, 2025 at 7:11 PM









*download for free, share, and repost...I don't mind...I don't need credit...glorify God.























