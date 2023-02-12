'Climate Change Is A Hoax. Brought to you by Pfizer 🥶 David Icke Exposes Global Warming

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Like the COVID HOAX, Climate change is just another elitist control freak scam to make trillions and control you and take away more of your rights. These evil satanists that are going all in with their dark schemes to frighten the easily fooled public, by use of their interconnected news propaganda apparatus. Using common, yet invisible boogeymen, like viruses, or the ever-changing weather, people can be duped by phony scientific gobbledygook, especially if their favorite trusted highly paid politically sided newsreader tells them so.