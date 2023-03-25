⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation 1400 (25 March 2023)

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation (25 March 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

◽️ In Kupyansk direction, aviation and artillery of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces have engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Dvurechnaya and Timkovka (Kharkov region). The enemy's losses in this direction amounted to 55 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, and two motor vehicles.





◽️ In Krasny Liman direction, Ground-Attack and Army aviation, artillery and units of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces have inflicted fire damage on enemy manpower and military hardware close to Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), Yampolvka and Terny (Donetsk People's Republic). More than 85 Ukrainian servicemen, two armoured vehicles, three pick-up trucks, and one D-20 howitzer have been destroyed during the day in this direction.





◽️ In Donetsk direction, the Russian troops supported by artillery of the 'Yug' Group of Forces eliminated more than 155 Ukrainian troops, three armoured vehicles, five motor vehicles, and one D-30 howitzer.





◽️ In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aviation and artillery of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on the AFU units close to Ugledar and Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic). The total losses of the enemy in these directions amounted to 70 Ukrainian servicemen, three motor vehicles, and one D-30 howitzer.





◽️ In Kherson direction, Russian troops have neutralised up to 35 Ukrainian troops, ten motor vehicles, and one Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers during the day.





💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 76 AFU artillery units at their fire positions, manpower, and military hardware in 112 areas during the day.





💥 Air defence systems have engaged six HIMARS, Olkha MLRS projectiles and one HARM anti-radiation missile during the day. Moreover, 11 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles including one Bayraktar TB2 were shot down close to Tokmak, Ivanovka (Zaporozhye region), Kolomyichikha (Lugansk People's Republic), Nikolskoye, Kramatorsk, Kirillovka, and Vladimirovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





📊 In total, 404 airplanes and 224 helicopters, 3,573 unmanned aerial vehicles, 414 air defence missile systems, 8,399 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,072 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 4,428 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 9,114 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.