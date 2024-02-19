A Terrified Ukrainian Squad Commander was Captured in Avdeevka

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A terrified Ukrainian squad commander was captured in Avdiivka. During interrogation gave up details of the positions of Ukrainian units and revealed that Azov members, including Azovstal survivors were present in Avdiivka.
◾️The Russian soldiers questioned the POW about the shelling of Donetsk civilians from Avdiivka positions, that recently hit a children's playground.