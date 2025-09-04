Revelation Redpill EP 104: What the Bible Says About Happened To The OT Saints Will Blow Your Mind!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What does the Bible say happened to the Old Testament saints? How did they get to Heaven? They had to be judged somehow between sheep and goat, wicked and righteous... so are their scriptures that point to the resurrection of these dead saints and wicked sinners? Actually it does, and there are more scriptures than you would imagine that paint a beautiful tapestry of God's Divine grace and wisdom of the Old Covenant! This contrasts the old way to gain entrance into Heaven with a New and Better Covenant. Join us for what is sure to be an eye opening and encouraging Revelation Red Pill you will not want to miss! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/revelation-redpill-ep-104/
