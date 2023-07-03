The Changing Face of Cannabis: Local Success and Challenges

Discover the evolving landscape of the cannabis industry and the diminishing role of multi-state operators in this enlightening discussion with our New Jersey correspondent, Jill Goldsbury. Uncovering the growth and accessibility of cannabis at local levels, we'll dive into the recent New Jersey Cannabis Insider 2023 awards, celebrating the industry's standout businesses and recognizing their achievements. Join us as we delve into the challenges faced by the cannabis industry and the significance of these unique awards. Learn about the revenue play and educational aspects of the awards while gaining insight into the deserving winners. Finally, we'll examine the California market, pondering how such a booming economy could face so many issues. Don't miss this intriguing conversation on the growth and normalization of the cannabis industry. The Green Rush is a cannabis business talk show produced by Pro Cannabis Media discussing news issues in the cannabis market and each week conducts a deeper dive into specific topics of the industry. This week we talk about: NJ Cannabis Awards Summary: 00:00 - Intro 0:01:17 - The Normalization of the Cannabis Industry 0:04:18 - New Jersey's Evolving Cannabis Market 0:16:29 - Challenges in Cannabis Regulation 0:18:24 - Challenges for Legal Cannabis Market Guest: Jill Goldsberry https://www.linkedin.com/in/jill-goldsberry

