© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2ipkoz2fc8
0601 Ava on Matta of Fact
The total assets under management by the Assets Management Association of China members are US dollars，10.79 trillion in China at the end of 2021. Neither does that include the third-party assets management by insurance assets and pension funds. If you're including all of those, we're looking at a market size of 16 trillion US dollars.
中国资产管理协会的成员管理的美元总资产是在中国有10.79万亿到2021年末。这也不包括由第三方管理的资产，保险资产/养老基金等。如果你包括所有这些，这是一个16万亿美元的市场规模。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@nfscspeaks @theeman0924
@mosenglish @moschinese