The total assets under management by the Assets Management Association of China members are US dollars，10.79 trillion in China at the end of 2021
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
29 views • 06/03/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2ipkoz2fc8

0601 Ava on Matta of Fact

The total assets under management by the Assets Management Association of China members are US dollars，10.79 trillion in China at the end of 2021. Neither does that include the third-party assets management by insurance assets and pension funds. If you're including all of those, we're looking at a market size of 16 trillion US dollars.

中国资产管理协会的成员管理的美元总资产是在中国有10.79万亿到2021年末。这也不包括由第三方管理的资产，保险资产/养老基金等。如果你包括所有这些，这是一个16万亿美元的市场规模。

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

@nfscspeaks @theeman0924

@mosenglish @moschinese


Keywords
