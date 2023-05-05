BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Matthew 13:13 Therefore I Speak to Them in PARABLES
The Final Witness
17 views • 05/05/2023

JESUS The CHRIST Spake These Words for The Generation He Walked in and Now is TRULY Being FULFILLED in it's ENTIRETY for This Last and MOST WICKED GENERATION EVER !!! MATTHEW 13:13 Therefore speak I to them in parables: Because They Seeing See Not; and Hearing They Hear Not, NEITHER DO THEY UNDERSTAND. 14 And in them is fulfilled the prophecy of Esaias, which saith, By hearing ye shall hear, and shall not understand; and seeing ye shall see, and Shall Not Perceive: 15 For This People’s Heart is Waxed Gross, and their ears are dull of hearing, and " THEIR EYES THEY HAVE CLOSED; " https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ

trumpetsjesusiscomingsoongreattribulationfaithhopecharitylasttimejesuitspopefrancisfalseprophetbrotherrgstair
