Russia at UN - Israel has No Right to Self-Defense in the Current Conflict - Because it is an 'Occupying State'

Permanent Representative of Russia Nebenzya - at a special session of the UN General Assembly on the Palestinian issue: I cannot help but dwell on the hypocrisy of the United States and its allies, who in other situations call for compliance with human rights, create commissions of inquiry, and impose sanctions on those who actually apply force only as a last resort to stop years of violence. And today, seeing the horrific destruction in Gaza, many times greater than what they angrily criticize in other regional contexts, attacks on civilian targets, including hospitals, the death of thousands of children and the horrific suffering of the civilian population under a total blockade, they seem to have taken water in their mouths . All they can do is talk about Israel's alleged right to self-defense, although, as an occupying power, it has no such right, as confirmed by the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice in 2004. I hope this blatant double standard is clear to our colleagues in the Global South. As for Israel's security, the right to which we recognize, it can be fully guaranteed only in the event of a fair solution to the Palestinian problem on the basis of the well-known UN Security Council resolutions. We do not deny Israel the right to fight terrorism. But fight terrorists. Not with civilians. Otherwise, you yourself take the side of evil and act using its own methods.

President Putin signed the law revoking Russia's ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty(CTBT).

The document was supposed to become the main international legal instrument for stopping any nuclear tests, but it never came into force because it was not ratified by 8 out of 44 states that have nuclear weapons or the potential to create them, including the United States.

Putin signed a law canceling informing the Secretary General of the Council of Europe about the introduction of a state of emergency or martial law in Russia.

This initiative is associated with Russia's withdrawal from the Council of Europe in March 2022.

Al-Mayadeen source:

The movement of Israeli forces indicates several attempts to advance on the ground and from several axes in the Gaza Strip

The occupation is advancing from the Sderot settlement and is trying to besiege Beit Hanoun from the southern entrance and isolate it from the areas north of the Strip.

The northwestern Gaza Strip front is very hot on the ground now

Israeli forces are also trying to advance towards the northern areas of Al-Shati camp, starting from the Al-Karama area.

Al-Mayadeen source:

The occupation forces are advancing along the sea road adjacent to Al-Shati camp because it secures their right and rear directions, giving them the opportunity to maneuver.

The occupation forces are unable so far to move forward towards Route 8












