I've Been Miserable for 25 YEARS! Freedomain Call In

I've had this sadness a long time. The last 10 years, I've done various forms of treatment and therapy. I tried a little bit of medication, but for a very long time ago and a very short period, so that didn't work out. The most recent and in-depth treatment I did was from 2020 to 2021. And during that time, I had an excellent psychologist. She helped me a lot. It gave me a lot of good coping tools, and I also got a diagnosis, persistent depressive disorder, it's called.





So I'm carrying this kind of lump in my throat, an overwhelming sense of sadness, but the last years I have just tried to simply accept it and not devote so much energy or attention to it, whereas I previously often wondered why I felt so down and attempted to kind of, get to the root of the problems, I kind of, these last years, tried to move on or, I don't know, as I said, not devote so much energy or time, attention to it. So yeah, now I'm just here, I have a wonderful life, a stay-at-home mom, a fantastic husband, three lovely children under years five, but still feel so down.









