President TRUMP Mentions THE PAUSE again... and the non-TRADITIONAL way.... 👀

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Trump describing the "pause" again!
He talks about not doing it the traditional way.
He talks about the psychology of what is being accomplished by the "pause" 👀
He would have a hard time being any more obvious without telling us exactly when he is ending the PAUSE and returning publicly. 😂🤣
FULL SPEECH:
https://youtu.be/ofJ0StqDtqs