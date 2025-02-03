Modern Science Says Earth Is A Spinning Globe

....... Modern science tells us, without a doubt, earth is a spinning globe, spinning at 1,000 mph to be exact, which is faster than the speed of sound by the way, at just under 800 mph....and then as we're spinning 24/7, don't forget all the satellites that are orbiting earth, all moving at 17,500 mph, except for the ones that just hover up there, and stay in one place, which means they're having to go in reverse, at 17.500 mph, in order to stand still.... don't kid yourself that it's anything different....... noting that a bullet, leaving the barrel of a gun, travels at 1,700 mph... so yes, satellites, are zooming around earth, at 10 x the speed, of a freaking bullet.

They also tell us that as the earth is spinning, and satellites are zooming all around, they tell us earth is orbiting around the sun, at approximately 66,600 mph..... and then our solar system, is shooting through our galaxy, at 450,000 mph.... 450, thousand, miles, per, hour, and then, yeah, and then, they tell us earth and our sun and our entire galaxy, is rocketing through infinite, endless, dark space, at 4.5 million, miles per hour.... 4.5 million, miles, per, hour... that's like a gazillion times the speed of a bullet, technically speaking. How could you NOT believe in such a thing?

Yes, indeed, earth being a non-moving, non-rotating, stationary, level, plane, where the sun and stars and moon, circle above and over us, is what's so el stupid'o.... that's a little Mexican lingo for you there simply meaning, "the" (whatever it may be) "is oh so stupid".... I hate to say it but flat earther's are, retarded morons, my dudes, and dudettes. Mike Adams knows, you can bet that, peeps. Long live Albert Einstein. And Nicola Tesla, blows.