Part A – Birth and Development of Son of Man A1 – Events Preceding the Birth of Son of Man ============================================ A104 – Birth of John the Baptizer (Luke 1:57-66) The miracle birth The miracle surrounding the naming The miracle of loosening of tongue of Zachariah ============================================ A105 – Hymn of Praise (Luke 1:67-80) Prophesying by Zachariah Horn of Salvation (Jesus Christ) House of David (Jesus Christ) Dayspring on High (Jesus Christ) Light to them that sit in Darkness and Shadow of Death The Prophet of the Highest (John) Knowledge of Salvation (John and Jesus Christ) The Way of Peace (John and Jesus Christ) =========================================== Summary