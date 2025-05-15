German Prosecutors Warn Bill Gates 'Prison Awaits' As Cancer-Causing DNA Found in Covid Vaccines

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
German prosecutors are circling. Their message to Bill Gates? "Judgment is coming."
In recent weeks, a series of leaked documents and whistleblower testimonies have begun to shed light on Gates's role in what many are now calling a global crime against humanity, one that unfolded during the COVID-19 pandemic and may have cost millions of lives.
But this didn't start in 2020. For decades, Bill Gates has operated in plain sight, disguising domination as philanthropy. From unauthorized vaccine trials on vulnerable children in Africa and India, to experimental population programs disguised as humanitarian aid, he's pursued a vision rooted not in healing… but in control. In eugenics. In quiet depopulation.
Tags: German, German prosecutors, Bill Gates, Gates, Judgment, depopulation, democide, whistleblower, testimonies, crime against humanity, COVID-19, COVID, pandemic, plandemic, millions of lives, 2020, philanthropy, unauthorized vaccines, vaccines, jab, bioweapon, vaccine trials, children, Africa, India, experimental, population, humanitarian aid, eugenics