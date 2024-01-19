IT'S ALL ABOUT TO CHANGE FOREVER!!!

For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family!

GET EXCLUSIVE & UNIQUE VIDEOS FOR PATREONS ONLY!

https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts





OZONE THERAPY HAS BEEN A LIFE SAVER FOR US!

Promolife Ozone Therapy Affiliate Link!

https://www.promolife.com/?a_aid=EEARTS





Check Out Our Reviews & Website

https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/





To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong)

Please Email Us At [email protected]





We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi

https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T





Please Subscribe to our Channels

HEEARTS OMMM!

https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934

For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times!

EEARTS

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg

Evolutionary Energy Arts

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/

Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS

Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts

Bitchute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/

Thank you so much for your support!





https://twitter.com/MayadeenEnglish/status/1748363281767506408

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/russian-oil-depot-catches-fire-after-ukrainian-drone-downed-governor-2024-01-19/

https://twitter.com/ChuckCallesto/status/1748236371351781726

https://twitter.com/BecauseMiami/status/1748230327804301449

https://twitter.com/DDG43USN/status/1747024813942530315

https://twitter.com/HouseAgGOP/status/1748035750027796849

https://twitter.com/theinformantofc/status/1748087252717068757

https://www.rt.com/russia/590889-ukraine-public-healthcare-draft/

https://www.commondreams.org/news/gaza-death-rate-21st-century

https://twitter.com/Sprinter99800/status/1748355259599101972

https://twitter.com/MdBreathe/status/1748333510920941833

https://twitter.com/MarioNawfal/status/1748365717580210671

https://twitter.com/Third_Eye_Seeks/status/1748151328327487901

https://twitter.com/EpochInspired/status/1748139129710465097