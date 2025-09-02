The synthetic "mRNA" CoViD19 injectables are Not a "vaccine."

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr David. E.Martin. December 2023 - Arguably The most important video on the internet regarding a globalist criminal cartel.
This was "their" way of implanting a trackable microdevice with transceiver capability, which transmits a MAC address for tracking and tracing "their" victims. It supposedly has the ability to be able to do damage at will like a kill-switch. See Dr Jane Ruby on Rumble on more information, and she was interviewed by Mike Adams of which he posted in Brighteon as well.
You can also find me on TheFoxHole.app/pilled dot net as TwoRivers.
#IoBT #IoMT #ioperationwarpspeed #plandemic #drdavidmartin