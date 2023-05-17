Their intent is to KILL millions, if not billions, of people, says Mike Yeadon, PhD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“We are in the middle of an ongoing crime… the biggest crime in history.” “The intent [is totalitarian control], removing everybody’s freedom…” “I think [ it ] will involve killing… millions, if not billions, of people.” “[ This is all ] long-planned... “This stuff has been rehearsed… for at least 25 years.” “Terrifyingly, [ they are also destroying food production and fertilizer production.]” “[This will cause] mass starvation, war and global migration.”
The video by Wide Awake Media was posted on 4 May 2023 on Twitter here: https://twitter.com/LeadingReport/status/1654179518842650624
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News