Why Does God Have to Punish Sin with DEATH?
Chance of Wonder
Chance of Wonder
95 views • 09/20/2023

The short answer is this: God's legal system requires punishment for wrongdoing, and it had to be this way because God is just.

Check out the video for more, and to dive even deeper, check out the full post at https://chanceofwonder.com/why-does-god-have-to-punish-sin-with-death/

* Grab our newest apologetics book for kids ages 3-8, "Where Did the Universe Come From?" https://ChanceOfWonder.com/u

* Book FAQ: https://ChanceOfWonder.com/where-did-the-universe-come-from-feature/

* Book Parent Notes Preview: https://ChanceOfWonder.com/where-did-the-universe-come-from-parent-notes/

Apologetics with a Chance of Wonder...because your kids have legit questions. See more answers to tough questions, books, and more at:

https://ChanceOfWonder.com


Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chanceofwonder/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/chanceofwonder/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/chanceofwonder

Keywords
gods justicewhy did jesus have to dieis god fairgods fairnessis god goodwhy does god punish sinwhy hellwhy does god send people to hellwhy cant god forgive sin without punishmentis god justwhy is there suffering if god is goodis god merciful
