German pathologists Dr. Arne Burkhardt presents autopsy results of "Sudden Adult Death" Patients Post-Vax and makes some important discoveries‼️





Source and Full Video

https://odysee.com/@en:a5/Pathology-Conference_Burkhardt_Presentation_EN_20220311:7