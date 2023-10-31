Foreign Mercenaries Fled 'AVDIIVKA'┃Russian Army Entered the Settlement of 'SEVERNOYE'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It is reported that the military command of the Ukrainian army is leaving 'Avdiivka' under the cover of artillery strikes. At the moment, terrible weather has set in Avdiivka. Rains and cold wind have made their own adjustments to the offensive actions of the Russian army. All this allowed the leadership of 'Avdiivka' and the military command of the Ukrainian garrison to begin the evacuation process.........
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN