Compound Movements Before The Collapse Will Make The Transition Less Painful.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Renaissance Periodization on the benefit of compound movements for building muscle, losing weight and increasing VO2 Max-https://www.youtube.com/shorts/-5HWQR05EyQ Garand Thumb vid about the G3-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UbNuAmhqer0 Socialist takeover accelerating before our eyes-https://gab.com/CharlesFarley/posts/114885467006445066 Vlad Tepes blog on the overt nature of the communist takeover-https://vladtepesblog.com/2025/07/19/as-the-western-world-wide-communist-goes-from-covert-to-overt-links-1-on-july-19-2025/