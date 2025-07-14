Why a Person Believes in Reincarnation, Spirits and Law of Attraction, How to Progress in the Spirit World, Man’s Free Will and Multigenerational Sin, Does a Soul Choose the Parents?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FULL ORIGINAL:
https://youtu.be/Mh20HL3P1ZI?list=PL8358FBE1CC08668C
20100227 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Auckland P2
Cut:
25m09s - 41m52s
DIVINE TRUTH:
Divine Truth Website: https://www.divinetruth.com
Mary's Blog: https://mary.divinetruth.com
God’s Way: https://blog.godsway.net/
Divine Truth Events: https://events.humanitix.com/host/divinetruth
Donate: https://www.divinetruth.com/sites/main/en/index.htm#donate.htm
Official Divine Truth Downloads:
https://uspub00.divinetruth.com/
https://uspub01.divinetruth.com/