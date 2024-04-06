Kharkov Explosions Last Night - Weapons Depot hiding in the "Planeta Mall" - Destroyed by Russia

Destroyed shopping center "Planeta Mall" in Kharkov. It contained missiles for MLRS, which were used to fire at Belgorod. After the detonation, scattered rockets were found on the street. Photos shown.

I hope to find a another video about this, only photos.

ADDING... about the shopping center I mentioned above.

❌ Fake: The Russian army launched a missile attack on civilian targets in Kharkov, said the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov.

✅ Truth: The "Planeta Mall" building was used for military purposes, including storing weapons and ammunition for the AFU.

This shopping and entertainment complex has been closed to visitors since 2020. Even Ukrainian Telegram channels have acknowledged this fact.

A video posted from a Russian drone shows the "Hurricane" MLRS being installed near a building, presumably to conceal or restock ammunition. Immediately after that, a high-precision strike follows. In one of the videos, you can easily recognize the destroyed MLRS.



