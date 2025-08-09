The Book of Enoch – Chapter 94-100 - Fates of the Righteous and Unrighteous

Chapter 94-97 – Enoch's epistle continues, as he outlines in each of the chapters the path of righteousness vs. the path of unrighteousness, and provides reassurances to the just, and pronounces woes for the sinners





Chapter 98-99 –there is a transition here as Enoch makes a final firm warning about the fate of the unrighteous. He makes it clear that all is seen and recorded





Chapter 100 – Enoch then gives a description of what will happen on the Day of Judgement, as judgement is finally executed upon the sinners