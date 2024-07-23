BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Truth and Righteousness
Yahsdaughter137777
Yahsdaughter137777
173 followers
17 views • 9 months ago

Manifestation of the sons of God/ Manifestation of the children of the devil.

John 8:43-45

King James Version

43 Why do ye not understand my speech? even because ye cannot hear my word.

44 Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it.

Romans 8:19  KJV Bible

“For the earnest expectation of the creature waiteth for the manifestation of the sons of God.”

tribulationpandemicmarkofthebeast
