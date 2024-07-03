ANOTHER HS COACH GETS PFIZER'S PILE DRIVER! RELEASE THE BALLOONS!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Tommy looked pretty intense. I'm sure his aneurysm will be blamed on that. All of my high school coaches were really intense back in the 80s, and some of them died unexpectedly. No they didn't.
But at least the medical system will make a ton of money on his body parts! It's a win win! Just release those damn balloons. That'll make everyone feel better. 🤡🌏
Sources
https://www.fox29.com/news/beloved-sun-valley-high-school-wrestling-coach-dies-suddenly-community-gathers-balloon-release
https://www.facebook.com/tom.ellis.391/
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://www.pdsd.org/cms/lib/PA01000989/Centricity/Domain/1639/Staff%2520vaccination%2520letter%25201.pdf&ved=2ahUKEwiGjIH9qImHAxUxAHkGHa6PBVcQFnoECCYQAQ&usg=AOvVaw2zjyByWku4g0--FsxyGHqo
Check out some cool duds at the store:
https://kurganwear.printify.me
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report