Weekly Catholic Man Spirituality Video: You are not far from the kingdom of God.
cmcsmen
cmcsmen
9 followers
0
5 views • 7 months ago

Catholic Men Chicago Southland - https://cmcsmen.net 

November 3, 2024

Thirty-First Sunday in Ordinary Time

Mark 12:28b-34: Love the Lord your God. Love your neighbor.


"You are not far from the kingdom of God."


"One of the scribes came to Jesus and asked him, "Which is the first of all the commandments?" Jesus replied, "The first is this: Hear, O Israel! The Lord our God is Lord alone! You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, with all your mind, and with all your strength.


The second is this: You shall love your neighbor as yourself. There is no other commandment greater than these (Mk 12:28-31)."


https://bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/110324.cfm


"You are not far from the kingdom of God."

The Gospel reading comes from Mark 12:28-34. A clear lesson that resonates with every sincere Christian in today's gospel is that the bedrock of our Christian faith is love for God and our neighbors. How can we embody this as Catholic men?

By adhering to these two commandments, we are "fulfilling the whole law and the prophets," demonstrating our service to God and expressing our gratitude for His many blessings. A Catholic man who follows Christ with love is actively participating in the earthly kingdom of God while journeying safely toward God's eternal realm of peace and happiness.

chicagospiritualityreligioncatholicmanhoodfrank-j-casellalove-godlove-neighbor
