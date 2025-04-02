BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Redodo 100AH 12v AUTO HEATING 1280Wh BEST OFF-GRID LifePo4 Battery TEST & Review #wisebuyreviews
5 months ago

SEE IT HERE: https://amzn.to/3FDnadc - Redodo 12V 100Ah LiFePO4 Battery with Self-Heating, Built-in 100A BMS, Supports Low Temperature Charging(-4℉) Group 31 Lithium Battery, 4000+ Deep Cycles, Perfect for RV, Solar, Off-Grid in Cold Areas [ amazon affiliate links ]


In this video I unbox the battery and then put it to a battery test. I then include a clip from video teardown with my commentary about it and conclusion. Overall I love this battery and I think this is awesome off-grid solution because it can heat itself when temperature is below zero. The capacity test yielded 101AH so it passed it. I also like that it is in white.


- CAPACITY TESTING MACHINE I used: https://amzn.to/43yBgqd - Electronic Load Tester, USB Load Tester 150W 200V 20A Adjustable Constant Current Electronic Load Battery Capacity Tester Module Power Meter, Intelligent Discharge Power


- HOW I WIRED MY BATTERY WITH ANDERSON CONNECTORS: 🔋 12v DC Wiring How to DIY Guide ANDERSON Power Connectors BENEFIT Project & Tools #wisebuyreviews - https://youtu.be/zZkIR48C4uE


- See all my videos here: https://www.youtube.com/@wisebuyreviews/videos


- Youtube Version: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HVneCjSQ2ZI

diysurvivalsolar poweroff-grid
