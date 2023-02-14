UFO Pentagon Plot EXPOSED as deep state pushes for war with China and Russia | Redacted

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The deep state part of the Pentagon has been laying the groundwork to use a catalyst for war. The globalists spent all weekend scaring us about UFO attacks worldwide and trying to prepare us for a major confrontation with China and Russia. We are watching a disinformation campaign of the highest order being carried out right before our eyes. . . . . . . .
Source:
- Redacted News -