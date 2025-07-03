BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Nightly - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2063
digitaltourbus
digitaltourbus
2 followers
0
18 views • 2 months ago

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the indie pop rock band, Nightly, while on tour with Will Linley, MICO, Jonah Marais, Molly Grace, Brooke Alexx, Johnny Valentine, and Struan. Nightly is currently supporting their newest album, songs to drive to.


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - May 1, 2025

Location - House of Blues in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH NIGHTLY:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/thisisNIGHTLY

Instagram - https://instagram.com/nightly

Twitter - https://twitter.com/Nightly


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:31 Entertainment

02:04 Kitchen

06:21 Lounge

07:44 Bunks

09:36 Bathroom


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.


Keywords
nightlydigital tour busbus invadersnightly digital tour busdigital tour bus nightlynightly bus invadersbus invaders nightlynightly tour bustour bus nightlynightly interviewinterview nightlynightly bandband nightlynightly musicmusic nightlyjonathan capecijoey berettanicholas sainatonightly jonathan capecinightly joey berettanightly nicholas sainatonightly indie rocknightly pop rocknightly alternative rocknightly indie
Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:31Entertainment

02:04Kitchen

06:21Lounge

07:44Bunks

09:36Bathroom

