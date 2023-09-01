BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Power of Scripture - Dave Hunt Speaking of Scriptures Series
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
19 views • 09/01/2023

More about The Bible: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/bible Free eBook: https://davehunt.org

-------


Seven stirring messages to increase your appreciation of and confidence in the Word of God!


* The Authority of Scripture 4/17

* The Inerrancy of Scripture

* The Sufficiency of Scripture

* The Purpose of Scripture

* The Power of Scripture

* The Problems & Proofs of Scripture

* The Absolutism of Scripture


Newly remastered! Have you ever struggled to listen to a message by Dave that you really wanted to hear but have been frustrated by a poor quality recording, complete with hisses, coughs, pops, and other unwanted noise? This popular teaching series is now available with all of those annoying distractions removed! Enjoy listening to this classic presentation without missing a word!



bibledave huntberean call
Related videos
Follow Us
